European Stoxx 600 falls 1.5% in biggest drop since March

Oil tops $109 amid inflation fears

Oil prices shot past $109 a barrel after Donald Trump said the US isn't reliant on the Strait of Hormuz, fueling worries about inflation.

Plus, markets weren't thrilled by little progress at Trump's meeting with China's Xi Jinping over the Iran war.

With money markets pricing about three interest-rate hikes this year from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, investors are bracing for higher borrowing costs, so many are moving money into safer sectors like health care and consumer staples.