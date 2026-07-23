European Union fines Google €890 million over search and apps
Business
Google just got fined €890 million by the European Union for giving its own services, like shopping and hotel deals, a boost in search results, making it harder for competitors to get noticed.
It was also called out for stopping app developers from showing users cheaper options outside Google's app store.
EU fine split €460 million and €430 million
The fine is split: €460 million for search issues and €430 million for app store practices.
Now, Google has to show third-party services more fairly in search results and let developers promote outside offers.
The company has started testing changes to its search display, which regulators see as a good step toward playing fair, but Google can still appeal the decision if it wants.