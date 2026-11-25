Eurozone government bond yields fall on AI concerns, energy easing
Eurozone government bond yields slipped on Wednesday as investors got nervous about the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and shifted their money into safer bets.
Falling energy prices also helped calm inflation worries a bit.
Germany's 10-year bond yield (a key benchmark) dropped to 3.235%, while its two-year yield slid to 3.028%.
Basically, more people wanted bonds, so prices went up.
Nasdaq-100 drop boosts US Treasuries demand
The mood turned cautious after Nasdaq-100 futures dropped about 2%, with investors looking for stability in places like US Treasuries.
Some of the anxiety came from US lawmakers criticizing NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang, which added to doubts around AI stocks.
On top of that, possible new trade tariffs from a Trump administration investigation are making people even warier about where things are headed next.