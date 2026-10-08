Eutelsat OneWeb waits for India approvals, Sunil Mittal confirms delay

Eutelsat OneWeb cannot start its satellite internet in India just yet. It's still waiting for government approvals, as Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal shared.

This update follows Elon Musk's recent allegation that "certain oligarchs" had blocked Starlink in India to maintain their monopoly, but officials say everyone (Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio Satcom) has to clear the same hurdles: security checks and spectrum allocation.