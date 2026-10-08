Eutelsat OneWeb waits for India approvals, Sunil Mittal confirms delay
Eutelsat OneWeb cannot start its satellite internet in India just yet. It's still waiting for government approvals, as Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal shared.
This update follows Elon Musk's recent allegation that "certain oligarchs" had blocked Starlink in India to maintain their monopoly, but officials say everyone (Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio Satcom) has to clear the same hurdles: security checks and spectrum allocation.
India enforces satellite internet security checks
The Indian government is sticking to strict security rules for all satellite internet players.
The telecom ministry says these checks are about keeping user data safe and making sure no one gets special treatment.
Until Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio Satcom finish their security assessments, none of them can move forward with launching services.