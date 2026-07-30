EV battery boom drives India's mineral demand 10x by 2047

India's need for key minerals like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite is set to jump massively, up to 10 times more by 2047.

This is mostly thanks to the booming electric-vehicle (EV) battery market, which could reach 110 to 130 GWh in capacity by 2030.

The report says India will have to ramp up mining, recycling, and even look overseas to keep up with demand.