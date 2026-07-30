EV battery boom drives India's mineral demand 10x by 2047
India's need for key minerals like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite is set to jump massively, up to 10 times more by 2047.
This is mostly thanks to the booming electric-vehicle (EV) battery market, which could reach 110 to 130 GWh in capacity by 2030.
The report says India will have to ramp up mining, recycling, and even look overseas to keep up with demand.
Report's roadmap urges recycling and partnerships
To become self-reliant in these minerals, the roadmap suggests starting recycling systems soon (2026 to 2031), expanding industrial capacity through the next decade, and aiming for full independence by 2047.
But it is not all smooth sailing: recycling comes with high costs and slow returns.
The report recommends things like mineral funds, global partnerships, faster project approvals, and better coordination between ministries.