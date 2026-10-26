Evan Spiegel, Miranda Kerr clear $550 million in California medical bills
Business
Snapchat's Evan Spiegel and his wife, Miranda Kerr, just cleared more than $550 million in unpaid medical bills for 261,000 people across California, by supporting the nonprofit Undue Medical Debt.
They helped forgive these debts so families can focus on getting better instead of stressing about bills.
San Diego $99 million erased, LA $26.7 million
The relief reached several counties: San Diego alone saw $99 million erased for more than 40,000 people, while Los Angeles County had more than 17,000 people freed from $26.7 million in debt.
Spiegel and Kerr are also involved in student loan help and wildfire recovery, showing their ongoing support for people facing tough times.