Even healthcare cuts around 400 employees to focus on hospitals
Even Healthcare, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, has laid off around 400 employees, about one-third of its team, as part of a big shift in strategy.
The company is now doubling down on building and running hospitals, moving away from other areas to focus more on hands-on healthcare delivery.
Even Healthcare total funding now $70 million
The layoffs hit several teams as Even aims to expand its hospital network in Bengaluru.
This comes months after it raised $20 million (total funding now $70 million), with its first hospital already breaking even in under six months.
Founded in 2020 by Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio, and Alessandro Ialongo, Even blends membership-based primary care with hospital treatment and recovery, reporting shorter stays and better outcomes for patients so far.