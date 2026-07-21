Even Healthcare raises $50 million at $300 million valuation
Business
Even Healthcare, a Bengaluru-based health and insurance startup, is raising $50 million in fresh funding, bumping its valuation up to $300 million.
Khosla Ventures led the charge with a $30 million investment, while familiar backers pitched in too.
Even Healthcare posts ₹27.2cr FY25 revenue
Right now, Even runs one hospital and two clinics in Bengaluru, but they're aiming big: six more hospitals are on the way by the end of 2026.
Their revenue jumped to ₹27.2 crore for FY25, up from ₹8.3 crore in FY24, though losses have also grown.
Co-founders still hold a solid chunk of the company, owning nearly 39% together.