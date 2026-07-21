Even Healthcare raises $50 million at $300 million valuation

Right now, Even runs one hospital and two clinics in Bengaluru, but they're aiming big: six more hospitals are on the way by the end of 2026.

Their revenue jumped to ₹27.2 crore for FY25, up from ₹8.3 crore in FY24, though losses have also grown.

Co-founders still hold a solid chunk of the company, owning nearly 39% together.