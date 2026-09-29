EverBrands India files ₹600cr IPO, eyes BSE and NSE listing

Most of the funds will help pay off debt and open more company-owned Subway stores across India.

In FY26, EverBrands's revenue jumped nearly 35% to ₹966.17 crore (with Subway making up most of that), but losses also grew to ₹58.19 crore.

The company's biggest backer is EverBrands Ventures Pte Ltd, holding a 57.78% stake on a fully diluted basis.

Earlier this year, Playbook Partners valued them at around ₹2,600 crore to ₹2,800 crore. Final IPO pricing is still in the works.