EverBrands India files ₹600cr IPO, eyes BSE and NSE listing
Business
EverBrands India, the team behind Subway's Indian outlets, just filed for a ₹600 crore IPO.
They might also do a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹120 crore, which could shrink the main offer.
If all goes well, EverBrands has proposed to list its equity shares on BSE and NSE.
EverBrands FY26 revenue rose nearly 35%
Most of the funds will help pay off debt and open more company-owned Subway stores across India.
In FY26, EverBrands's revenue jumped nearly 35% to ₹966.17 crore (with Subway making up most of that), but losses also grew to ₹58.19 crore.
The company's biggest backer is EverBrands Ventures Pte Ltd, holding a 57.78% stake on a fully diluted basis.
Earlier this year, Playbook Partners valued them at around ₹2,600 crore to ₹2,800 crore. Final IPO pricing is still in the works.