Everforth names Sangita Singh to lead India GCCs and AI

Everforth acquires Quinnox for $290 million

In March 2026, Everforth bought Quinnox for $290 million, adding up to 2,000 engineers in India who work on modernizing apps for Fortune 500 clients.

President Shiv Iyer said AI is changing the relationship between headcount growth and revenue, and that with AI, revenue can grow with a much smaller increase in workforce.

By investing in Indian talent and GCCs, Everforth hopes to scale fast while boosting both its own growth and the country's reputation as a tech leader.