Everyday brands tweak prices and packs amid Middle East turmoil

Hindustan Unilever, Varun Beverages adjust pricing

Big names like Hindustan Unilever have bumped up prices 2% to 5% on products tied to crude oil and shrunk value packs instead of going for big price jumps.

Varun Beverages (the folks behind Pepsi) has trimmed trade discounts and expenses: Chairman Ravi Jaipuria says this helps protect profits if people keep buying.

Even smaller players like Lahori Zeera and CNN Foods are raising select prices or cutting margins.

Meanwhile, niche items like light hair oils are feeling extra heat as ingredient costs stay high, with brands like Bajaj Consumer keeping a close eye on how things play out.