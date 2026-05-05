Everyday brands tweak prices and packs amid Middle East turmoil
Everyday brands are quietly tweaking their prices and pack sizes to handle rising costs, thanks in part to the current turmoil in the Middle East.
So, you might notice your favorite soaps, soft drinks, face cream, or detergents costing a bit more or coming in smaller packs.
Urban shoppers are still buying, helped by last year's tax breaks, so companies are trying to keep profits up without losing too many customers.
Hindustan Unilever, Varun Beverages adjust pricing
Big names like Hindustan Unilever have bumped up prices 2% to 5% on products tied to crude oil and shrunk value packs instead of going for big price jumps.
Varun Beverages (the folks behind Pepsi) has trimmed trade discounts and expenses: Chairman Ravi Jaipuria says this helps protect profits if people keep buying.
Even smaller players like Lahori Zeera and CNN Foods are raising select prices or cutting margins.
Meanwhile, niche items like light hair oils are feeling extra heat as ingredient costs stay high, with brands like Bajaj Consumer keeping a close eye on how things play out.