Ex-Bigid employee sued for $700K in fake expense claims Business Jul 26, 2025

BigID, an AI software company, is taking its former Senior VP of Sales, Nickolas Maxwell, to court over what it says are more than $700,000 in bogus business expenses.

The lawsuit—filed July 7, 2025, in New York—accuses Maxwell of submitting charges like a $1,600 hotel stay and even double-billing some expenses that had nothing to do with his actual work.