Ex-Bigid employee sued for $700K in fake expense claims
BigID, an AI software company, is taking its former Senior VP of Sales, Nickolas Maxwell, to court over what it says are more than $700,000 in bogus business expenses.
The lawsuit—filed July 7, 2025, in New York—accuses Maxwell of submitting charges like a $1,600 hotel stay and even double-billing some expenses that had nothing to do with his actual work.
Maxwell's dubious expense claims from 2022 to 2024
BigID's internal review last fall found red flags in Maxwell's expense reports—missing paperwork and sketchy submission methods stood out.
The company says these questionable claims stretched from 2022 to 2024 while Maxwell was working remotely from the UK.
He resigned in October 2024 before BigID could take action.
Now, BigID wants at least $250,000 back plus legal fees, stating that Maxwell's actions have caused significant harm.