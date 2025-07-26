Lodha Developers's Q1 profit jumps 42% to ₹675.1 crore

Low home ownership, rising incomes keep demand high: Lodha

CEO Abhishek Lodha called out their best-ever pre-sales at ₹4,450 crore, even with some disruption from the India-Pakistan conflict.

The company launched major new projects in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru—together worth ₹22,700 crore—and hit over 90% of its annual business goals in just one quarter.

Low home ownership and rising incomes are keeping demand high, so Lodha expects this momentum to continue.