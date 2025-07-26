Next Article
Lodha Developers's Q1 profit jumps 42% to ₹675.1 crore
Lodha Developers just posted a big win—profits jumped 42% to ₹675.1 crore in the first quarter of FY26, thanks to strong demand for homes.
Their total income also climbed to ₹3,624.7 crore from last year's ₹2,918.3 crore.
Low home ownership, rising incomes keep demand high: Lodha
CEO Abhishek Lodha called out their best-ever pre-sales at ₹4,450 crore, even with some disruption from the India-Pakistan conflict.
The company launched major new projects in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru—together worth ₹22,700 crore—and hit over 90% of its annual business goals in just one quarter.
Low home ownership and rising incomes are keeping demand high, so Lodha expects this momentum to continue.