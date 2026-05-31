Snap alums launch an investment fund to back AI start-ups

A group of 20 Snap alumni have launched a new investment fund called Ghost Angels. The initiative, led by Max Rivera, former head of global partnerships at Snap, aims to support the next generation of social media and consumer-focused artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups. The fund has already invested in at least five companies and plans to invest in at least 15 more within the next year.

Team composition Diverse team at Ghost Angels Rivera, who is now part of Microsoft's AI division, started Ghost Angels in 2025. He said the fund's team is a mix of former senior executives and those earlier in their careers. This diversity, Rivera stressed, is key to how they evaluate deals and support founders. The team includes current Snap employees as well as alumni like Alexandra Levitt and Will Wu.

Market evolution Changes in start-up landscape Reflecting on his nearly decade-long journey at Snap, Rivera observed that today's start-ups operate with leaner teams. He noted that founders are launching quickly and iterating publicly. Rivera also highlighted a shift toward different monetization models beyond ads, including subscriptions and usage-based or outcome-based models. He said founder-led go-to-market strategies have become key pillars in this new landscape.

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Investment strategy Shifts in social media trends Ghost Angels is particularly interested in pre-seed to seed AI start-ups focused on social media and consumer sectors. Rivera noted a major trend in the next generation of social media is the separation of "social" and "media." He said many people are disillusioned with today's ad-heavy platforms that rely heavily on algorithms for content and recommendations.

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