Ex-Union Bank chairman Arun Tiwari gets bail in 50cr fraud

Arun Tiwari, former chairman and managing director of Union Bank of India, has been granted bail by a Mumbai court in a ₹50 crore fraud case.

He was accused of breaking bank rules to sanction and subsequently ratify credit facilities for Excel Metal Processors without proper sign-off.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began investigating him in 2020 after a complaint by Rajiv Mishra, then deputy general manager of Union Bank, about his actions as chairman and managing director.