Ex-Waymo engineers unveil Bedrock Robotics with $80 million funding

Bedrock's autonomous systems are already being tested in places like Arkansas, Arizona, Texas, and California with partners such as Sundt Construction and Capitol Aggregates.

The goal is to help construction vehicles run 24/7 using adaptable tech—part of a bigger push to bring robotics into tough off-road jobs.

With competitors like Pronto and Kodiak Robotics also in the mix, this space is heating up fast.