Ex-Waymo engineers unveil Bedrock Robotics with $80 million funding
A group of former Waymo and Segment engineers has been operating Bedrock Robotics quietly for over a year and is now publicly announcing its operations, landing a hefty $80 million investment from Eclipse and 8VC.
Their big idea? Bringing self-driving tech to construction vehicles, so even older fleets can get an upgrade.
The team is led by Boris Sofman, who previously worked on Waymo's self-driving trucks.
Bedrock's autonomous systems are already being tested in places like Arkansas, Arizona, Texas, and California with partners such as Sundt Construction and Capitol Aggregates.
The goal is to help construction vehicles run 24/7 using adaptable tech—part of a bigger push to bring robotics into tough off-road jobs.
With competitors like Pronto and Kodiak Robotics also in the mix, this space is heating up fast.