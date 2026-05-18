Exaforce raises $125 million to expand worldwide and strengthen AI defenses
Exaforce, a cybersecurity startup, has landed $125 million in new funding, making it $200 million raised in just over a year.
The company plans to use this cash to build even better AI tools and expand worldwide, as cyberattacks shot up by 89% so far this year.
Their platform uses smart AI agents and a "security knowledge graph" to help companies spot and stop threats in real time.
Exaforce targets Fortune 500 companies
After working with fast-growing startups, Exaforce is now targeting big players like Fortune 500 companies.
CEO Ankur Singla says their tech cuts down on the need for huge security teams and has already led to multiyear contracts.
Plus, partnerships with AI leaders like AWS Bedrock and Anthropic are helping Exaforce keep businesses ready for the next wave of AI-powered attacks.