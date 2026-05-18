Exaforce raises $125 million to expand worldwide and strengthen AI defenses Business May 18, 2026

Exaforce, a cybersecurity startup, has landed $125 million in new funding, making it $200 million raised in just over a year.

The company plans to use this cash to build even better AI tools and expand worldwide, as cyberattacks shot up by 89% so far this year.

Their platform uses smart AI agents and a "security knowledge graph" to help companies spot and stop threats in real time.