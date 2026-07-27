Executives at Bengaluru summit urge tailored AI using own data

HDFC Bank built its own AI platform with a team of around 40 engineers to make sure it is accurate and follows regulations.

Wipro's chief technology officer stressed the need for ethical and context-aware AI, backed by their Responsible AI Council.

Cybersecurity was a big topic too: Palo Alto Networks warned about risks from autonomous AI agents and pushed for strict monitoring.

Zepto highlighted that as AI changes jobs, reskilling and teamwork between humans and machines will matter more than ever.