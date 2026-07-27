Executives at Bengaluru summit urge tailored AI using own data
At the Rising Bharat Summit in Bengaluru, top executives from HDFC Bank, Wipro, Palo Alto Networks, and Zepto talked about why businesses need AI that is tailored to their specific industry.
They agreed that using their own data, focused models, and strong rules is key for making AI work well in companies.
Firms emphasize AI governance and reskilling
HDFC Bank built its own AI platform with a team of around 40 engineers to make sure it is accurate and follows regulations.
Wipro's chief technology officer stressed the need for ethical and context-aware AI, backed by their Responsible AI Council.
Cybersecurity was a big topic too: Palo Alto Networks warned about risks from autonomous AI agents and pushed for strict monitoring.
Zepto highlighted that as AI changes jobs, reskilling and teamwork between humans and machines will matter more than ever.