EXL buys iMerit for $310 million to grow data AI business
EXL, a global business process management company, is making a big move in AI by acquiring iMerit for $310 million.
Co-founder and CEO Rohit Kapoor shared that 60% of EXL's revenue already comes from data, AI, and analytics, and it's aiming for even more in the next two years.
EXL adds 3,600 employees, nears 70,000
With iMerit joining the team, EXL's workforce jumps by 3,600 people (mostly in India), bringing its total to nearly 70,000 worldwide.
Kapoor says iMerit's rapid growth and key locations in Kolkata and the US made it a smart pick.
To keep up with booming demand for AI skills, EXL plans to hire at least 20,000-25,000 people every year (especially for roles like prompt engineering and consulting) and is investing in training programs so employees can keep pace with tech changes.