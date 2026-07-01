EXL buys iMerit for $310 million to grow data AI business

EXL adds 3,600 employees, nears 70,000

With iMerit joining the team, EXL's workforce jumps by 3,600 people (mostly in India), bringing its total to nearly 70,000 worldwide.

Kapoor says iMerit's rapid growth and key locations in Kolkata and the US made it a smart pick.

To keep up with booming demand for AI skills, EXL plans to hire at least 20,000-25,000 people every year (especially for roles like prompt engineering and consulting) and is investing in training programs so employees can keep pace with tech changes.