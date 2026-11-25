Experienced professionals from diverse fields enroll in AI courses
AI courses aren't just for coders anymore: experienced pros from all kinds of fields are jumping in.
A new survey shows nearly half of AI learners have more than eight years of work experience, and AI-category enrolments increased by more than 40% year-on-year, with AI/ML, Generative AI, cybersecurity, and business leadership among the most popular learning areas.
AI course enrollments jump over 40%
AI course enrollments have shot up by more than 40% year-on-year.
Surprisingly, most learners come from nontech backgrounds like finance and HR, outnumbering those from IT.
Many are aiming for promotions or career changes, and a whopping 91% are paying for these courses themselves.
It's clear: blending industry know-how with AI skills is the new way to stay ahead at work.