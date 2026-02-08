Explainer: US slashes tariffs on Indian imports

What does India get?

This deal isn't just about cheaper imports. India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over five years, while eliminating or reducing tariffs on US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products—think tree nuts, soybean oil, wine.

Both countries are working out rules to make sure these benefits actually reach them. Plus, a bigger trade agreement is coming soon.

For young professionals and students eyeing global careers or affordable products, this could mean more opportunities—and maybe even lower prices ahead.