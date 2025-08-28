Explainer: Why states borrowing more is affecting India's bond market Business Aug 28, 2025

Indian states are borrowing way more than usual this year, and it's shaking up India's bond scene.

Net state borrowing jumped 33% to ₹2.2 lakh crore by mid-August, and experts think it could hit ₹9 lakh crore by the end of March.

All this extra borrowing is pushing up government bond yields, which basically means it's getting pricier for everyone—businesses and the central government included—to raise money.