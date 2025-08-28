Reliance AGM tomorrow: What to expect from Ambani's address

Updates on AI, retail, and clean energy

Jio is set to show off its new AI project, JioBrain, plus plans to boost its 5G and JioAirFiber networks.

On the retail side, Reliance is teaming up with Shein for fast fashion and pushing quick commerce services.

There's also a big focus on self-sufficiency in clean energy with new facilities for solar modules, electrolyzers, and batteries coming in the next year or so.