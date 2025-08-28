NVIDIA's Jensen Huang predicts $4tn AI infrastructure investment by 2030 Business Aug 28, 2025

NVIDIA's boss Jensen Huang thinks the world is just getting started with AI.

Recently, he predicted that companies could pour up to $4 trillion into building out AI infrastructure by 2030—mainly through huge investments from data centers and Big Tech.

He brushed off worries about slowing demand, saying the boom is far from over.