NVIDIA's Jensen Huang predicts $4tn AI infrastructure investment by 2030
NVIDIA's boss Jensen Huang thinks the world is just getting started with AI.
Recently, he predicted that companies could pour up to $4 trillion into building out AI infrastructure by 2030—mainly through huge investments from data centers and Big Tech.
He brushed off worries about slowing demand, saying the boom is far from over.
NVIDIA's stock price has risen roughly 1-third this year
Even though NVIDIA's current revenue forecast isn't as high as before, it matches what analysts expected—and their stock price has risen roughly one-third this year.
Big players like Microsoft and Amazon are still investing heavily in NVIDIA's advanced chips, and customers recently placed a $650 million order for their H20 chip outside China.
Huang says NVIDIA's tech helps companies process all that data faster, which keeps demand strong.