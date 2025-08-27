NVIDIA's Q2 earnings report could make or break its momentum

Analysts expect NVIDIA to post $1.01 per share in earnings

Analysts think NVIDIA will post $1.01 per share in earnings on $46.05 billion revenue for Q2.

The company took a hit from US restrictions on exporting AI chips to China, losing $4.5 billion earlier this year—but managed to soften an expected $8 billion loss by striking a deal for limited H20 chip exports.

Despite these hurdles, strong demand for NVIDIA's data center products keeps it ahead in the game, and how it navigates these challenges could shape the future of AI investing.