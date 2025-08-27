NVIDIA's Q2 earnings report could make or break its momentum
NVIDIA is set to reveal its second-quarter earnings today, and there's a lot of debate about the profitability of AI.
The company's stock dipped 3.5% recently amid a broader AI-stock selloff and growing questions over whether AI-driven companies are being overvalued.
Since NVIDIA became the first company to reach a $4 trillion market cap in July 2025, investors are watching closely to see if it can keep leading the AI boom.
Analysts expect NVIDIA to post $1.01 per share in earnings
Analysts think NVIDIA will post $1.01 per share in earnings on $46.05 billion revenue for Q2.
The company took a hit from US restrictions on exporting AI chips to China, losing $4.5 billion earlier this year—but managed to soften an expected $8 billion loss by striking a deal for limited H20 chip exports.
Despite these hurdles, strong demand for NVIDIA's data center products keeps it ahead in the game, and how it navigates these challenges could shape the future of AI investing.