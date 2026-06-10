Exponent Energy raises ₹200cr as 360 ONE Asset enters EV

Exponent to expand charging and R&D

With this fresh funding, Exponent plans to roll out its tech in more cities and for new types of vehicles, plus boost R&D for even better charging solutions.

Their ecosystem covers rapid charging hardware, a mobility platform (OTO), and financing tools (ONE).

CEO Arun Vinayak summed it up: they want to build the core technology, prove rapid charging works reliably, expand their footprint, enter new segments, and accelerate the transition to commercial EVs across India.

Since starting six years ago, the company has now raised $65.7 million overall.