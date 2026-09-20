EY-IESA projects India's chip market to $200B amid domestic push
Business
India's semiconductor industry is on a wild growth streak, expected to jump from nearly $64 billion in 2026 to $200 billion by 2035, says a new EY-IESA report.
With imports soaring and demand rising, there's a big push for more homegrown manufacturing so India can keep up.
India chip market: consumer electronics 30%
Consumer electronics lead the pack, making up 30% of India's chip market. Sectors like cars, industrial tech, AI, data centers, and telecom are also fueling the need for more chips.
Plus, with nearly one in five global chip design engineers based in India, experts say it's the perfect time for local production if policies and tech support are lined up right.