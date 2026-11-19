EY India launches AI finance cybersecurity and supply planning tools
EY India just dropped a fresh set of AI-powered solutions designed to make business life easier.
Its new lineup includes smart agents that automate finance functions like master data governance, procure-to-pay, accounts receivable and order-to-cash, financial close and consolidation, controls and compliance, planning and budgeting, and reporting and analytics, plus cybersecurity tools that help teams respond faster to online threats.
There's also an AI-driven supply chain tool aimed at improving planning and forecasting.
EY invests $1.2-1.3bn annually in AI
These tools run on advanced models from NVIDIA and DeepMind, right on EY's own systems.
Partner Raghavendra Bv shared that the goal is to boost efficiency and data quality for clients.
EY isn't holding back: Globally, it is investing $1.2-1.3 billion every year in AI, with nearly all employees involved in these tech upgrades.
That focus has already led to a 49% jump in revenue from its AI services, showing just how much businesses are embracing these changes.