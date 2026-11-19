These tools run on advanced models from NVIDIA and DeepMind, right on EY's own systems.

Partner Raghavendra Bv shared that the goal is to boost efficiency and data quality for clients.

EY isn't holding back: Globally, it is investing $1.2-1.3 billion every year in AI, with nearly all employees involved in these tech upgrades.

That focus has already led to a 49% jump in revenue from its AI services, showing just how much businesses are embracing these changes.