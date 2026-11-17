The four-week course packs in 40-plus hours on leadership, board duties, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) topics.

Originally introduced as a platform for senior women leaders, it's now open to CXO-level executives seeking board positions, senior leaders from corporate, public and non-profit organizations, investor representatives serving on boards, leaders from multinational companies and Indian subsidiaries, as well as existing directors.

With only 17% reported that their boards actively shaped company strategy (according to the ISB Corporate Governance Report), this program aims to help more people make a real impact in the boardroom.