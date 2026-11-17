EY India opens registrations for 6th Executive Board Effectiveness program
EY India is now taking registrations for its sixth cohort of the Executive Program on Board Effectiveness, kicking off November 19, 2026.
It's designed for both current and future board directors who want to level up their skills in AI, cybersecurity, and tackling today's governance challenges.
Four-week program for CXO-level executives
The four-week course packs in 40-plus hours on leadership, board duties, and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) topics.
Originally introduced as a platform for senior women leaders, it's now open to CXO-level executives seeking board positions, senior leaders from corporate, public and non-profit organizations, investor representatives serving on boards, leaders from multinational companies and Indian subsidiaries, as well as existing directors.
With only 17% reported that their boards actively shaped company strategy (according to the ISB Corporate Governance Report), this program aims to help more people make a real impact in the boardroom.