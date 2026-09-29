EY India projects over 100 million long term investors by 2035
Business
An EY India report says the country might add over 100 million long-term investors by 2035, as investing spreads beyond just metro cities and wealthy families.
Even though more than 550 million people use UPI, only a small fraction invest in mutual funds or stocks, so there's a lot of untapped potential.
Salaried, women and young investors rising
The growth is coming from fresh faces: salaried folks in smaller cities, women, young professionals, and Gen Z are stepping up.
By June 2026, investors below 30 accounted for 38% of the investor base.
Plus, things like micro-SIPs and better access are making it easier for first-timers to get started, helping investment feel more accessible across India.