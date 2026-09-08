EY launches $100 million bonus to reward irreplaceable human skills
EY just dropped a $100 million bonus program to celebrate employees who show off skills that tech can't replace: think good judgment, adaptability, teamwork, and leadership.
The idea is to encourage people to blend smart tech use with those all-important human touches that make work actually matter.
Three EY award categories announced
There are three award categories: Everyday Leadership (for learning, experimentation, collaboration and leadership in the moment), Transformation that drives measurable results (for using tech or driving growth), and Game-changing impact for the enterprise (for big-picture changes).
Anyone at EY can win, with spot bonuses of up to $500 and larger awards of as much as $25,000.
Dante D'Egidio, EY Americas CEO and US Managing Partner, says EY's goal is all about building a "tech-led, human-powered" team as AI takes over more routine stuff, so the focus stays on what only humans can do best.