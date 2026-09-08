EY launches $100 million bonus to reward irreplaceable human skills

There are three award categories: Everyday Leadership (for learning, experimentation, collaboration and leadership in the moment), Transformation that drives measurable results (for using tech or driving growth), and Game-changing impact for the enterprise (for big-picture changes).

Anyone at EY can win, with spot bonuses of up to $500 and larger awards of as much as $25,000.

Dante D'Egidio, EY Americas CEO and US Managing Partner, says EY's goal is all about building a "tech-led, human-powered" team as AI takes over more routine stuff, so the focus stays on what only humans can do best.