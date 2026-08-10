EY launches AI value realization office, introduces agent economics head
EY just rolled out its "AI value realization office," basically, a team focused on making sure all the money they're putting into artificial intelligence actually leads to real results.
They're also bringing in a "head of agent economics" to keep an eye on their AI-powered workforce and track if the tech is delivering business wins.
As Dan Diasio from EY put it, this move gives leaders a clear view of where their AI spending is making a difference.
EY centralizes AI controls
A lot of companies have been disappointed by their AI projects: one MIT study even found that 95% of corporate AI pilots fail.
To avoid these pitfalls, EY has set up things like AI token budgets (so teams need approval before using extra resources) and internal routers that point employees to the most efficient AI tools.
Errol Gardner from EY says this kind of centralized control helps stop messy rollouts, and they're recommending these strategies to clients too.