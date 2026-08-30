EY's report predicts India's economy to grow 7-7.2% in FY27
Business
EY's latest report predicts India's economy will grow by 7% to 7.2% in FY27, fueled by strong local demand and bigger government investments.
Nominal growth could hit up to 13%.
Even with global uncertainties and pricey oil, the report notes India's ability to stay steady.
Government capex and inflation shape rebound
The industrial sector is picking up speed. June saw its best performance in almost two years, with manufacturing boosted by cars, electrical equipment, textiles, and food products.
Government capital expenditure is up nearly 24%, helping drive this momentum.
Still, inflation is a worry: consumer prices are rising at 4.4%, wholesale at nearly 10%.
EY suggests ramping up domestic manufacturing to help cushion against these risks.