FAA approves Boeing 737 MAX 10 after engineering tweaks
Boeing's 737 MAX 10 just got the official go-ahead from the FAA, after a long wait and some extra safety checks.
The plane was supposed to launch back in 2020, but delays popped up as Boeing worked through engineering tweaks and federal officials reviewed a navigation system glitch on the aircraft but deemed it was not a safety-of-flight issue.
Boeing ramps MAX 10 production
The holdup happened because of serious scrutiny after two tragic crashes with earlier MAX models, which led to design upgrades like an anti-icing system for the aircraft's engines.
Now, with about 30% of Boeing's backlog tied to this model (from airlines like Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines), they're ramping up production (including a new assembly line in Washington state) to finally get these jets flying and help airlines update their fleets.