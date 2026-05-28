FAA clears Boeing to raise 737 Max output to 47
Business
Boeing just got the go-ahead from the FAA to make more 737 Max jets, upping its monthly output from 42 to 47.
This follows strict safety checks, and it's a big deal for Boeing as it aims to stay profitable and keep up with rivals in the single-aisle aircraft game.
Kelly Ortberg announces 200-jet China commitment
Boeing's also wrapping up flight tests on new models like the 737 Max 7, Max 10, and the massive 777X.
While engine supply issues are slowing down some Dreamliner deliveries, there's good news: CEO Kelly Ortberg announced a huge purchase commitment of 200 jets from China, its first major deal there since 2017.
Plus, optimism about Boeing's defense division and rising US defense spending has helped push its stock up nearly 4%.