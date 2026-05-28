FAA clears Boeing to raise 737 Max output to 47

Kelly Ortberg announces 200-jet China commitment

Boeing's also wrapping up flight tests on new models like the 737 Max 7, Max 10, and the massive 777X.

While engine supply issues are slowing down some Dreamliner deliveries, there's good news: CEO Kelly Ortberg announced a huge purchase commitment of 200 jets from China, its first major deal there since 2017.

Plus, optimism about Boeing's defense division and rising US defense spending has helped push its stock up nearly 4%.