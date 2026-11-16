FAA ground stop cancels 18,500+ flights, costs airlines $345 million
A major FAA ground stop just cost the top four US airlines, American, Delta, United, and Southwest, an estimated $345 million in pretax combined earnings hit.
More than 18,500 flights were canceled by Monday morning in what's being called one of the longest shutdowns since the September 11 attacks.
American and JetBlue took the hardest hit, scrapping 22% of American's Sunday flights and 28% of JetBlue's.
L3Harris router may have caused outage
Turns out, a single router installed by aerospace and defense contractor L3Harris may have been the fault of the chaos.
L3Harris's stock dipped 2.3% after news broke. JetBlue shares also dropped nearly 2%, while other big airlines actually saw small gains.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said things would probably be fully normal by Monday, so if you're flying soon, things should be looking up again.