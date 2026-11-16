A major FAA ground stop just cost the top four US airlines, American, Delta, United, and Southwest, an estimated $345 million in pretax combined earnings hit.

More than 18,500 flights were canceled by Monday morning in what's being called one of the longest shutdowns since the September 11 attacks.

American and JetBlue took the hardest hit, scrapping 22% of American's Sunday flights and 28% of JetBlue's.