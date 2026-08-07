FAA orders inspection of hundreds of Boeing 737 Max jets
What's the story
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines operating 471 Boeing 737 MAX jets to inspect a specific component for possible cracks. The inspection is critical as it could affect the aircraft's structural strength. The directive comes after reports of cracks in certain parts of the aircraft, including the bear strap and stub frame near the forward galley door cutout.
Inspection scope
Inspection includes fuselage paneling
Along with the component for possible cracks, the FAA's directive also includes an inspection of the fuselage paneling for potential defects.
The order is part of an airworthiness proposal first reported in November last year.
It comes after reports of structural integrity concerns in certain Boeing 737 MAX aircraft models.
Implementation date
FAA issues directive to address unsafe condition
The FAA has said that its directive will come into effect on September 10.
The inspections will be applicable to in-service versions of the newer-generation MAX aircraft, including the 737 MAX 8, MAX 9 and 8200 variants.
The aviation regulator said it is issuing this AD "to address the unsafe condition on these products," noting that cracks could lead to an "adversely" compromise of structural integrity.
Manufacturer response
Boeing supports FAA-mandated checks
Boeing has supported the FAA-mandated checks, which are similar to those conducted on older-generation 737NG jets in 2021.
The company said it has been working with airline customers for the last six years after the issue was identified.
A spokesperson for Boeing said, "The FAA Airworthiness Directive published today mandates the inspections, as it did for the 737 Next Generation," and added that they continue to support their airline customers.
Safety history
Earlier safety concerns involving the 737 MAX fleet
The FAA's directive comes amid earlier safety concerns involving the 737 MAX fleet, including two fatal crashes and manufacturing-related investigations.
Boeing's 737 MAX has been under intense scrutiny since two crashes involving the aircraft in 2018 and 2019 killed at least 346 people, leading to a worldwide grounding of the fleet.
The aircraft later returned to service after changes were made to its flight-control system.
Recent incidents
Incident in mid-air triggered further investigations into Boeing's processes
In 2024, the model was in the news again after a door-plug panel fell off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 mid-air.
This incident triggered further investigations into Boeing's manufacturing and quality-control processes.
In India, airlines have continued to operate Boeing 737 MAX aircraft as part of their fleets. The Civil Aviation Ministry revealed that Air India Express operates 25 such planes, Akasa Air has 24, and SpiceJet has seven of them.