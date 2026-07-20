FAA to certify Boeing 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10
Business
Big news for Boeing: the FAA is about to officially certify the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 jets.
After a thorough review, FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau shared at the Farnborough Air Show that approval for the MAX 7 is "literally around the corner," with the larger MAX 10 not far behind.
FAA says 777X after MAX approvals
The 737 series has been under intense investigation in recent years, so this update is a welcome change for Boeing.
The FAA also mentioned that certification for Boeing's new 777X jet will happen after these approvals, possibly by this year or early next, depending on how quickly Boeing submits its technical details.