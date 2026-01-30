Facebook India's profits soar 28% in FY25

Revenue from operations shot up 25%, hitting ₹3,793 crore from advertising on Facebook , Instagram , and Messenger. Total income followed suit. But expenses grew too—employee benefits rose by over a third in FY25 (year ended March 31, 2025).

Why should you care?

If you're curious about how social media shapes business (and your feed), this reflects growth in the company's advertising revenue.

Facebook isn't just connecting people—it's cashing in on your attention.