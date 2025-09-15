Your personal loan approval is subject to these factors

When applying for a personal loan in India , most people focus on their credit score. While this is an important factor, lenders also consider other aspects before approving a loan application. These include the borrower's income stability, employment history, debt-to-income ratio (DTI), and repayment history. Let's take a closer look at how these factors impact your chances of securing a personal loan.

Stability factors Why income stability and employment history matter Lenders want to be sure that borrowers can repay their loans consistently. This is why they look at income stability and a solid employment history. A clean credit history, a good credit score, and steady income sources (salaried employment, self-employment, or pensions) are preferred. Many financial institutions now require documentary evidence such as salary slips, past income tax submission details, collateral or bank statements spanning several months/years to verify this stability.

DTI importance Understanding the debt-to-income ratio The debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is another important factor that lenders consider before approving a loan application. This simple ratio compares the monthly debt obligations to gross income, and ideally, it shouldn't exceed 40-42%. A lower DTI indicates that the borrower isn't over-leveraged and isn't relying too much on debt for daily financial needs.

Repayment record Other crucial factors lenders consider Lenders also look at a borrower's repayment history, including the bounced EMIs, unpaid bills, and missed due dates. These factors can negatively affect eligibility even if income is stable. In cases where the credit history is weak/the credit scores are low, savings and available assets become increasingly significant as they suggest a borrower's capacity to manage unforeseen expenses and down payments.