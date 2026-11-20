Fairfax arm buys 40.79% of IIFL Capital for ₹1,540 cr
Fairfax's investment arm, FIH Mauritius Investments, has snapped up a 40.79% stake in IIFL Capital Services by buying 4.40 crore shares at ₹350 each.
The deal, worth ₹1,540 crore, included shares from Kalki Family Private Trust and Ardent Impex Private Ltd.
IIFL founder sells 3.23 cr shares
This move shakes up who owns IIFL Capital: the promoter group's stake dropped from 25.80% to 11.85%.
Even IIFL Group founder Nirmal Bhanwarlal Jain sold 3.23 crore shares for ₹1,130.50 crore.
The timing is interesting too: Fairfax made this play right after selling its stake in IIFL Finance and as it eyes control of IDBI Bank.
IIFL Capital shares fall over 5%
Right after the news broke, IIFL Capital's stock took a hit, dropping over 5% to close at ₹334.20 on the NSE.
Investors clearly had mixed feelings about all these ownership changes!