Buyout deals were the real game-changer, jumping to $6 billion from $227 million in October 2025. The financial services sector pulled in $5.9 billion, with infrastructure and real estate also seeing solid action.

Even though there were fewer deals overall, investors clearly went for bigger bets this time around.

As EY's Vivek Soni, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity Services, EY said, "The number of deals in October 2026 was 12% higher YoY (123 deals in October 2026 vs. 110 deals in October 2025). Pure-play PE/VC investments in October 2026 ($7.3 billion) increased by 43% compared to October 2025 ($5.1 billion). The real estate and infrastructure asset class increased by 385%. Compared to September 2026, pure-play PE/VC investments were up by 144% ($3.0 billion), and real estate and infrastructure investments were down by 66% ($4.2 billion).

In terms of the number of deals, pure-play investments were up by 17% (110 deals) whereas real estate and infrastructure deals declined by 19% (13 deals) YoY."

while IVCA's Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA, said, "October's investment activity, led by large buyouts, underscores the growing role of institutional capital in the Indian economy. At the same time, the divergence between investment and exit activity reinforces the importance of deepening liquidity pathways and strengthening market depth."