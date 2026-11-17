Fairfax Financial Holdings sells 13.25% IIFL Finance stake for ₹3,454cr
Fairfax Financial Holdings is offloading 13.25% of its stake in IIFL Finance for ₹3,454 crore, selling shares at a slight discount.
This isn't just a random sale: Fairfax is raising cash to make a bold play in India's banking world.
Fairfax eyes IDBI majority, IIFL control
The funds will help Fairfax buy a 60% stake in IDBI Bank, part of a $5.56 billion deal with the Indian government and the country's biggest insurer.
Meanwhile, Fairfax is also planning to boost its investment in IIFL Capital Services by picking up majority control through an open offer, making it clear they're doubling down on India's financial scene.