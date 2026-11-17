Family Dollar agreed to pay $63 million for deceptive checkout pricing
Family Dollar just agreed to pay $63 million after getting caught charging people more at checkout than the prices shown on shelves, ads, or online.
The FTC and 17 states said this wasn't a one-off: customers have been dealing with these surprise markups for years.
Settlement funds $40 million refunds, $20 million discounts
The deal sets up a $40 million fund to pay back shoppers and adds a $20 million discount program for future purchases.
Family Dollar also has to start a pricing accuracy program so this doesn't happen again.
Some of these issues hit low-income communities, and the company's been fined millions before for similar problems, so hopefully, this finally fixes it.