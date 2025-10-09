Family-run businesses contribute 70% of India's GDP: Study Business Oct 09, 2025

Family-run businesses are the backbone of India's economy right now, making up nearly 70% of the country's GDP and providing over 60% of all jobs, according to a 2025 study by Great Lakes Institute of Management.

The report, shared at this year's Family Business Conclave, also points out that family offices—think of them as teams managing family wealth and legacy—are becoming more common and could top 1,000 in the next decade.