Family-run businesses contribute 70% of India's GDP: Study
Family-run businesses are the backbone of India's economy right now, making up nearly 70% of the country's GDP and providing over 60% of all jobs, according to a 2025 study by Great Lakes Institute of Management.
The report, shared at this year's Family Business Conclave, also points out that family offices—think of them as teams managing family wealth and legacy—are becoming more common and could top 1,000 in the next decade.
Top 300 families employ over 2 million people
India's top 300 business families together are worth ₹134 lakh crore and employ over two million people.
Report author Raj Krishnan Shankar highlighted that these businesses aren't just job creators—they help build and share wealth across generations.
At the event, CK Ranganathan encouraged learning from failures and reminded everyone that managing wealth is a responsibility.