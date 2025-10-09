Next Article
TCS's Q2 profit falls 12% on 1-time ₹1,135cr expense
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just took a one-time hit of ₹1,135 crore this September quarter (Q2FY26) as part of a major workforce and role shake-up.
This expense dragged net profit down to ₹12,075 crore, while revenue climbed 3.7% to ₹65,799 crore—just missing what analysts hoped for.
TCS's plan to cut about 12,000 employees sparks protests
TCS's plan to cut about 2% of its staff—around 12,000 employees, primarily targeting mid- and senior-level roles—has sparked protests from IT unions, who argue many departures are the result of employees being "asked to resign voluntarily" to keep layoff numbers low.
TCS insists only 2% are affected, but the debate highlights growing tension around job cuts at the company.