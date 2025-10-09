TCS's Q2 profit falls 12% on 1-time ₹1,135cr expense

TCS's plan to cut about 12,000 employees sparks protests

TCS's plan to cut about 2% of its staff—around 12,000 employees, primarily targeting mid- and senior-level roles—has sparked protests from IT unions, who argue many departures are the result of employees being "asked to resign voluntarily" to keep layoff numbers low.

TCS insists only 2% are affected, but the debate highlights growing tension around job cuts at the company.