India's IPO boom: $14B raised in 2025 alone

Traditional sectors lead the charge

Surprisingly, it's the traditional sectors—industrials and consumer businesses—that are dominating, not the flashy tech or green energy startups (which made up only 16% of IPOs).

Since January 2024, about a quarter of IPOs saw little or no gains, but nearly one in five soared over 40%.

This mix shows India's IPO market is maturing and catching more attention from investors at home and abroad.