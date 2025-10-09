Next Article
India's IPO boom: $14B raised in 2025 alone
Business
India's IPO scene is having a standout year in 2025, with over $14 billion raised from 78 mainboard IPOs by the end of September.
And it's not slowing down—Tata Capital and LG Electronics India are set to add another $5 billion in October.
Globally, India now ranks fourth for IPO fundraising, just behind the US Hong Kong, and China.
Traditional sectors lead the charge
Surprisingly, it's the traditional sectors—industrials and consumer businesses—that are dominating, not the flashy tech or green energy startups (which made up only 16% of IPOs).
Since January 2024, about a quarter of IPOs saw little or no gains, but nearly one in five soared over 40%.
This mix shows India's IPO market is maturing and catching more attention from investors at home and abroad.