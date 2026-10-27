Fashion brands using AI models cut shoot costs over 90%

Fashion brands are swapping real-life models for AI-generated ones, slashing photo shoot costs by over 90%.

Reuters reviewed draft and confidential contracts showing Diesel's model release for a specific campaign included face-swapping language, and Calvin Klein's draft contract asked to use "reasonably unrecognizable images of Model (no identifying features such as Model's face, scars, tattoos or otherwise) to train and fine tune AI tools for learning general model attributes."

While fast-fashion brands such as Mango are all in on this tech, luxury labels like Moncler and Gucci have moved more cautiously. Gucci even faced backlash for using AI images.