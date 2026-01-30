Fast Fire Watch brings AI to fire safety across the US
Fast Fire Watch Company just rolled out AI-powered systems for all its fire watch services nationwide.
The tech is designed to help keep construction, industrial, maritime, and government sites safer during fire alarm outages—making things run smoother for both staff and clients.
How does the AI actually help?
AI now handles scheduling and dispatching guards by quickly matching them based on location and certifications.
Digital tools automatically log patrols with time stamps, so everything's tracked for safety rules.
Clients also get real-time updates about their sites.
Why does it matter?
With AI handling the admin work, response times are faster and there are fewer mistakes.
Guards can focus more on watching over sites and jumping in if something goes wrong—while human decision-making still leads in emergencies.
As CEO George Navarro puts it, "AI gives our clients faster response, stronger reporting, and greater peace of mind."
So overall: better coverage, less hassle, more peace of mind.