Fatih Birol says electricity remains investment priority amid AI fears
Business
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is doubling down on electrification, even as grid capacity and affordability challenges raise questions, plus concerns over slowing artificial intelligence investment due to existential risk fears.
Speaking in Seoul, IEA chief Fatih Birol said governments could address these through financing measures and that electricity is still where most of the world's energy investment is headed.
Birol announces RISE ASIA 35% goal
Birol also announced a new partnership with South Korea, the RISE ASIA initiative, which aims to boost Asia's electrification rate to 35% by 2035.
He touched on rising Asian LNG prices due to Middle East tensions, but expects upcoming projects in the US and Australia will help stabilize things a few years from now.